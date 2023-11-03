Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹186.65 and the close price was ₹186.6. The stock reached a high of ₹187.5 and a low of ₹185.75. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹234,370.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹132.75. The BSE volume for ONGC was 116,158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 116,158. The closing price for the day was ₹186.6.