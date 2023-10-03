Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, ONGC had an opening price of ₹188.05 and a closing price of ₹187.85. The stock reached a high of ₹192.25 and a low of ₹188.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹241289.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 708,636 shares.
03 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹187.85 on last trading day
