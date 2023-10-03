Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 187.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC had an opening price of 188.05 and a closing price of 187.85. The stock reached a high of 192.25 and a low of 188.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is 241289.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 708,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹187.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 708,636. The closing price for the stock was 187.85.

