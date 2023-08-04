Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge as Company Reports Record Profit

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹174.15 and the close price was ₹175.8. The stock reached a high of ₹175.75 and a low of ₹171.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹216,443.7 crore. The 52-week high is ₹178.6 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 197,285. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.55, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹172.05 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹172.55. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a slight upward trend. Click here for Ongc Profit Loss Share Via

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹173.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹172.05 As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is ₹173.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹173.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹172.05 As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹173.5. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, with a net change of ₹1.45. This suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market. Share Via

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.05, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹175.8 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹172.05. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Share Via

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.8 yesterday On the last day, Ongc BSE had a volume of 197,285 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹175.8. Share Via