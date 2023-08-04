Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge as Company Reports Record Profit

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹174.15 and the close price was ₹175.8. The stock reached a high of ₹175.75 and a low of ₹171.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹216,443.7 crore. The 52-week high is ₹178.6 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 197,285.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.