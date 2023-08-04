Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge as Company Reports Record Profit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 172.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 174.15 and the close price was 175.8. The stock reached a high of 175.75 and a low of 171.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is 216,443.7 crore. The 52-week high is 178.6 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 197,285.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.55, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹172.05

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.55. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹173.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹172.05

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 173.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹173.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹172.05

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 173.5. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.45. This suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market.

04 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.05, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹175.8

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.05. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.8 yesterday

On the last day, Ongc BSE had a volume of 197,285 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 175.8.

