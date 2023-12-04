Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 194.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was 195.35, while the closing price was 194.8. The stock reached a high of 198.2 and a low of 194.2. The market capitalization for ONGC is 244,812.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35, and the 52-week low is 139. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 511,350.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹194.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 511,350. The closing price for the stock was 194.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.