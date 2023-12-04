Ongc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was ₹195.35, while the closing price was ₹194.8. The stock reached a high of ₹198.2 and a low of ₹194.2. The market capitalization for ONGC is ₹244,812.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.35, and the 52-week low is ₹139. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 511,350.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.