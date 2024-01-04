Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shows strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 208.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 205.75 and closed at 207. The highest price reached during the day was 210.5, while the lowest price was 204.9. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 261,921.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 212, and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 448,823.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ongc January futures opened at 211.0 as against previous close of 209.0

ONGC is a stock with a spot price of 210.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 211.05, while the offer price is 211.2. The offer quantity stands at 7700, while the bid quantity is higher at 11550. The open interest for this stock is 64137150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹209.95, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹208.2

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 209.95. There has been a 0.84 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months4.16%
6 Months27.92%
YTD1.56%
1 Year39.25%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹208.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹207

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 208.2, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% and the price has increased by 1.2.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹207 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 448,823. The closing price of the shares was 207.

