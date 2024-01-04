Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shows strong gains in trading today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹205.75 and closed at ₹207. The highest price reached during the day was ₹210.5, while the lowest price was ₹204.9. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹261,921.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹212, and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 448,823.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ONGC is a stock with a spot price of 210.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 211.05, while the offer price is 211.2. The offer quantity stands at 7700, while the bid quantity is higher at 11550. The open interest for this stock is 64137150.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹209.95. There has been a 0.84 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|4.16%
|6 Months
|27.92%
|YTD
|1.56%
|1 Year
|39.25%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹208.2, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% and the price has increased by ₹1.2.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 448,823. The closing price of the shares was ₹207.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!