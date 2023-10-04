Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 191.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of 189.8 and a close price of 191.8. The stock reached a high of 189.8 and a low of 183.7. The market capitalization of ONGC is 232,231.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 192.25 and a low of 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 563,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹191.8

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 184.6 with a percent change of -3.75 and a net change of -7.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.75% and has experienced a decrease of 7.2 points. Overall, this suggests that ONGC stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹191.8 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 563,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for ONGC shares on that day was 191.8.

