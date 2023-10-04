Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of ₹189.8 and a close price of ₹191.8. The stock reached a high of ₹189.8 and a low of ₹183.7. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹232,231.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹192.25 and a low of ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 563,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹184.6 with a percent change of -3.75 and a net change of -7.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.75% and has experienced a decrease of 7.2 points. Overall, this suggests that ONGC stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 563,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for ONGC shares on that day was ₹191.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!