Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 181.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 174.3, and the close price was 174.25. The stock reached a high of 184.65 and a low of 174.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 228,520.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 184.65, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,672,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹181.65

The current stock price of ONGC is 182.8, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.63% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ongc September futures opened at 183.65 as against previous close of 182.15

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 182.75. The bid price stands at 183.25, while the offer price is 183.4. The offer quantity is 3850, and the bid quantity is also 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 41,487,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹182.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹181.65

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 182.8, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the value has increased by 1.15 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a positive trend and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market conditions and company performance before making any investment decisions.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.04%
3 Months12.38%
6 Months17.83%
YTD23.85%
1 Year34.93%
04 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹181.65, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 181.65. There has been a 4.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4. This suggests that ONGC's stock is performing well in the market. Investors who hold ONGC shares may see an increase in their investment value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹174.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 1,672,740 shares and closed at a price of 174.25 per share.

