Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹174.3, and the close price was ₹174.25. The stock reached a high of ₹184.65 and a low of ₹174.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹228,520.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹184.65, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,672,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.