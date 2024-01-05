Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Rises in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹210.8, its close price was ₹208.2, its high was ₹215.4, and its low was ₹209.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹269,972.79 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹212 and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. On the BSE, there were 832,587 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹214.6, with a percent change of 3.07 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with the price rising by 6.4 points or 3.07% compared to the previous value. However, without further information about the overall market conditions and company performance, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares exchanged was 832,587. The closing price for the day was ₹208.2.
