Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 208.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 210.8, its close price was 208.2, its high was 215.4, and its low was 209.4. The company's market capitalization is 269,972.79 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 212 and the 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, there were 832,587 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹214.6, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹208.2

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 214.6, with a percent change of 3.07 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with the price rising by 6.4 points or 3.07% compared to the previous value. However, without further information about the overall market conditions and company performance, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹208.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares exchanged was 832,587. The closing price for the day was 208.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.