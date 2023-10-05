Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ONGC was ₹184.6, with a closing price of ₹184.6. The stock reached a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹182.2. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹230,219.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, while the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 380,326.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.