Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 181.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 183.65 and closed at 181.65. The stock reached a high of 184.5 and a low of 181.75. The market capitalization of ONGC is 230,533.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 184.65, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 930,082.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹181.65

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 183.25, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.88% and has gained 1.6 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

05 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹181.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 930,082. The closing price for the stock was 181.65.

