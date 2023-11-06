Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 186.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 186.45 and closed at 186.3. The stock reached a high of 190.5 and a low of 185.8. The company has a market capitalization of 238,962.4 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 192.25 while the 52-week low is 132.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 464,066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹189.95, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹186.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 189.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 3.65. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.96% and has gained 3.65 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) had a trading volume of 464,066 shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was 186.3.

