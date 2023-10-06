Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares slide as trading turns bearish

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 182.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 181.45 and closed at 182.75. The highest price reached during the day was 184, while the lowest price was 181.15. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 229,149.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 125.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 260,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.15, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹182.75

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 182.15. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means the stock has decreased by 0.6.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹182.75 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 260,219 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 182.75.

