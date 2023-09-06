Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 183.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 183.35 and closed at 182.8. The stock reached a high of 186 and a low of 182.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 230,282.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 184.65 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 765,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹185.15, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹183.05

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 185.15. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, implying that the stock has gained 2.1 points. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of ONGC has experienced a small positive movement.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months13.76%
6 Months15.74%
YTD24.77%
1 Year37.26%
06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹182.8

The ONGC stock is currently priced at 183.05 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

06 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹182.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 765,799. The closing price for the shares was 182.8.

