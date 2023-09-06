Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹183.35 and closed at ₹182.8. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹182.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹230,282.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹184.65 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 765,799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹185.15. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, implying that the stock has gained 2.1 points. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of ONGC has experienced a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|13.76%
|6 Months
|15.74%
|YTD
|24.77%
|1 Year
|37.26%
The ONGC stock is currently priced at ₹183.05 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 765,799. The closing price for the shares was ₹182.8.
