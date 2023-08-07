comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 173.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was 173, while the close price was 172.05. The highest price reached during the day was 174.2, and the lowest price was 172.1. The market capitalization for ONGC is 217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 178.6, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 159,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:47:33 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.7, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 172.7. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:32:27 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹172.7, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.7 with a percent change of -0.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65. Overall, the stock price of ONGC has decreased slightly in the current trading day.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18:19 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.4, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 172.4. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.95, further confirming the decrease.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01:44 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.55, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 172.55. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Ongc has slightly decreased.

07 Aug 2023, 09:48:23 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹173.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current data shows that ONGC stock is priced at 173.1, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹173.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 173.75. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:18:11 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹173.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current stock price of ONGC is 173.75 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 0.4 compared to the previous trading session.

07 Aug 2023, 09:02:28 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹173, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹172.05

Based on the current data, the Ongc stock price is 173, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.95. The percent change indicates that the stock has increased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of 0.95 suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.95.

07 Aug 2023, 08:16:36 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹172.05 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ongc was 159,864 shares, and the closing price was 172.05.

