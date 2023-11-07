Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 189.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 190.9 and closed at 189.95. The stock's highest price for the day was 194.1, while the lowest price was 189.6. The company's market capitalization is 243,176.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 132.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 370,491.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 192.4, while the high price was 196.25.

07 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST Ongc November futures opened at 192.7 as against previous close of 192.95

Ongc is a stock trading at a spot price of 195.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 195.15, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. Conversely, the offer price is 195.2, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 107,800, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 11,550, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 35,870,450, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹193.3, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹189.95

The current data shows that the ONGC stock is priced at 193.3. There has been a percent change of 1.76, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the ONGC stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months13.48%
6 Months17.15%
YTD31.72%
1 Year40.22%
07 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹193.3, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹189.95

The current stock price of ONGC is 193.3, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% or 3.35.

07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹189.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 370,491. The closing price for the stock was 189.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.