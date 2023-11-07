Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹190.9 and closed at ₹189.95. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹194.1, while the lowest price was ₹189.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹243,176.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹132.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 370,491.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.