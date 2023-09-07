Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares slump as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 183.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at a price of 184.25 and closed at 183.05. The stock reached a high of 186.7 and a low of 182.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 230,093.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The stock had a trading volume of 390,633 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹183.05

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 182.9. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.15. This indicates a slight decline in the value of ONGC stock.

07 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹183.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 390,633 shares with a closing price of 183.05.

