Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares slump as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at a price of ₹184.25 and closed at ₹183.05. The stock reached a high of ₹186.7 and a low of ₹182.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹230,093.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The stock had a trading volume of 390,633 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹182.9. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.15. This indicates a slight decline in the value of ONGC stock.
