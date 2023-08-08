Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 173.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹173.4 and the close price was ₹173.35. The stock had a high of ₹174.45 and a low of ₹172.2. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹217,575.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.6 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 188,806 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:19:52 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹173.35 yesterday
On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 188,806 shares, with a closing price of ₹173.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!