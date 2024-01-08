Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹215.75 and closed at ₹214.6. The stock had a high of ₹217.5 and a low of ₹213.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹272,237.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹217.5 and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The stock had a trading volume of 706,839 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.