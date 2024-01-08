Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 215.75 and closed at 214.6. The stock had a high of 217.5 and a low of 213.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 272,237.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 217.5 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The stock had a trading volume of 706,839 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹214.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC's BSE volume was 706,839 shares, and the closing price was 214.6.

