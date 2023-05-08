Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  ONGC sees bullish trading day
LIVE UPDATES

ONGC sees bullish trading day

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:10 AM IST Livemint
OngcPremium
Ongc

The current session data for ONGC shows that the open price was 159.3, the high was 163.6, and the low was also 159.3.

On the last day of trading for ONGC, the open price was 159.3 and the close price was 160.3. The high for the day was 163.35 and the low was 159.3. The market capitalization for ONGC was 205,310.16 crore. The 52-week high was 168.4 and the 52-week low was 119.8. The BSE volume for the day was 268,952 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:10:51 AM IST

Ongc trading at ₹163.15, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹160.3

As per the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 163.15 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 1.78. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of ONGC, possibly due to favorable market conditions or positive news related to the company. However, it is important to note that stock prices are subject to fluctuations and investors should exercise caution while making investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:55:40 AM IST

Ongc trading at ₹163.25, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹160.3

As per the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 163.25, with a net change of 2.95 and a percent change of 1.84. This indicates that the stock has gained value since the previous trading day. However, it is important to consider several factors such as market trends, industry performance, and company financials before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:43:13 AM IST

Ongc closed at ₹160.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, a total of 268,985 shares were traded and the closing price was 160.3.

