Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 193.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ONGC was 193.3, and the closing price remained the same at 193.3. The stock had a high of 197.95 and a low of 192.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 243,050.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 194.1, and the 52-week low is 132.95. The total volume traded on the BSE was 627,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2339.515.30.662632.01987.331582927.69
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation194.41.20.62197.95132.95244560.63
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation298.619.957.16309.85204.242357.85
Oil India315.43.91.25339.45193.0534202.14
Petronet LNG199.5-1.4-0.7254.25193.429925.0
08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹194.55, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹193.2

Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is 194.55 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change is 1.35 units.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 192.35, while the high price was 195.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹194.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹193.2

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 194.35 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% or 1.15.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months13.0%
6 Months16.91%
YTD31.65%
1 Year39.44%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹192.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹193.2

According to the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 192.75, which represents a decrease of 0.23%. The net change in the stock price is -0.45.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹193.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 627,644 shares and the closing price was 193.3.

