Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ONGC was ₹193.3, and the closing price remained the same at ₹193.3. The stock had a high of ₹197.95 and a low of ₹192.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹243,050.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹194.1, and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The total volume traded on the BSE was 627,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2339.5
|15.3
|0.66
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1582927.69
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|194.4
|1.2
|0.62
|197.95
|132.95
|244560.63
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|298.6
|19.95
|7.16
|309.85
|204.2
|42357.85
|Oil India
|315.4
|3.9
|1.25
|339.45
|193.05
|34202.14
|Petronet LNG
|199.5
|-1.4
|-0.7
|254.25
|193.4
|29925.0
Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is ₹194.55 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change is 1.35 units.
The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹192.35, while the high price was ₹195.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹194.35 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% or ₹1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|13.0%
|6 Months
|16.91%
|YTD
|31.65%
|1 Year
|39.44%
According to the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹192.75, which represents a decrease of 0.23%. The net change in the stock price is -0.45.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 627,644 shares and the closing price was ₹193.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!