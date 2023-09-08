Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 182.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 184.5 and closed at 182.9. The highest price it reached was 185 and the lowest was 181. The market capitalization of ONGC is 228,394.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 186.7 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, a total of 750,761 shares of ONGC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹182.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 750,761. The closing price for the shares was 182.9.

