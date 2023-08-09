Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was ₹172.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹173.85, while the lowest was ₹172.5. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹217,890.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.6, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The total BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 144,743.
09 Aug 2023, 08:03:08 AM IST
