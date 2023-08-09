Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was 172.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock's highest price during the day was 173.85, while the lowest was 172.5. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 217,890.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 178.6, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The total BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 144,743.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹172.95 yesterday

On the last day, Ongc had a BSE volume of 144,743 shares and closed at a price of 172.95.

