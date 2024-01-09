 Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock surges as positive trading continues | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock surges as positive trading continues
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock surges as positive trading continues

6 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 218.8 and closed at 216.4. The highest price reached during the day was 220.75, while the lowest price was 217.1. The company's market capitalization is 273,998.48 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC's stock is 217.5, and the 52-week low is 140.1. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 685,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:18:46 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock for today was 217.2, while the high price was 221.75.

09 Jan 2024, 10:07:19 AM IST

Ongc January futures opened at 221.9 as against previous close of 218.4

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 217.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 218.1, while the offer price is even higher at 218.25. The offer quantity stands at 7700, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 15400, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest is 56575750, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55:54 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹217.95, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹217.8

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 217.95 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.15 rupees, resulting in a 0.07% change. Overall, the stock's performance seems relatively stable with a small positive movement in its price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30:00 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.14%
3 Months10.13%
6 Months33.92%
YTD6.29%
1 Year47.91%
09 Jan 2024, 09:01:39 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹217.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current stock price of ONGC is 217.8, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.65, resulting in a net change of 1.4. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reasons behind this change. Investors should consider conducting further analysis and research before making any investment decisions.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08:29 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹216.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ongc had a volume of 685,127 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 216.4.

