Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Up in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 193.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 193.95 and the close price was 193.2. The stock had a high of 196.5 and a low of 192.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is 245,881.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 197.95 and 132.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 374,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.63%
3 Months12.16%
6 Months17.01%
YTD33.12%
1 Year41.0%
09 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹195.45, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹193.2

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 195.45. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the ONGC stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹193.2 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 374,702 shares, and the closing price was 193.2.

