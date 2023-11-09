Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Up in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹193.95 and the close price was ₹193.2. The stock had a high of ₹196.5 and a low of ₹192.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹245,881.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹197.95 and ₹132.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 374,702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.63%
|3 Months
|12.16%
|6 Months
|17.01%
|YTD
|33.12%
|1 Year
|41.0%
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹195.45. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the ONGC stock price.
