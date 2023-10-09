Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's shares surge as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 181.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was 183.7 and the close price was 182.15. The highest price reached during the day was 183.7, while the lowest price was 180.6. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently 228,143.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, while the 52-week low is 125.85. The total BSE volume for ONGC on this day was 155,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ongc October futures opened at 184.2 as against previous close of 182.0

The spot price of Ongc stock is currently at 182.55. The bid price is 182.9, while the offer price is 183.0. The offer quantity is 11550, and the bid quantity is also 11550. The open interest for this stock is 44710050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹182.1, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹181.35

The current stock price of ONGC is 182.1, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.41% or 0.75 from its previous closing price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹181.35, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹182.15

Based on the current data, the Ongc stock price is 181.35 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.44%. The net change is -0.8, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.8 rupees.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹182.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a trading volume of 155,240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 182.15.

