Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC's shares surge as positive trading continues

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was ₹183.7 and the close price was ₹182.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹183.7, while the lowest price was ₹180.6. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently ₹228,143.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, while the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The total BSE volume for ONGC on this day was 155,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.