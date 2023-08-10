Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 173.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹173.15 and the close price was slightly higher at ₹173.2. The stock reached a high of ₹177.3 and a low of ₹173.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹222,482.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.6, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 153,109.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:13:15 AM IST
