Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 173.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 173.15 and the close price was slightly higher at 173.2. The stock reached a high of 177.3 and a low of 173.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 222,482.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 178.6, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 153,109.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹173.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 153,109. The closing price for the day was 173.2.

