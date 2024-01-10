Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 221.3 and closed at 217.8. The stock reached a high of 221.75 and a low of 216. The market capitalization of ONGC is 272,551.75 crore. The 52-week high is 220.75 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 442,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹217.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ongc BSE had a volume of 442,842 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 217.8.

