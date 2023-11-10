Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 196.85 and closed at 195.45. The stock reached a high of 196.85 and a low of 192.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 242,359.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.95, while the 52-week low is 132.95. The trading volume on the BSE for ONGC was 266,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 266,206. The closing price for the day was 195.45.

