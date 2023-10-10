Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was ₹182. The closing price was ₹181.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹184.7, while the lowest price was ₹181.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹228,709.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 480,925.

