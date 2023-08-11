Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Hello User
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 178.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ONGC opened at 177.7 and closed at 176.85. The highest price reached during the day was 179.7, while the lowest was 176.9. The market cap of ONGC is 224,683.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 178.6, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 344,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ongc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months0.78%
6 Months22.2%
YTD21.74%
1 Year33.52%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Ongc August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 178.5

ONGC is a stock with a spot price of 178.9. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, as well as the bid and offer quantities. However, it has an open interest of 35,208,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

