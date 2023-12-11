Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹198.5, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹195.9
11 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.72%
|3 Months
|1.33%
|6 Months
|27.03%
|YTD
|33.53%
|1 Year
|37.36%
11 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹195.9, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹199.05
11 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹199.05 on last trading day