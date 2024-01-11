Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹215.25 and closed at ₹216.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹215.25 and the low was ₹209.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹266,827.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹221.75 and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 939,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.