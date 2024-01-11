Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 216.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 215.25 and closed at 216.65. The stock's high for the day was 215.25 and the low was 209.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is 266,827.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 221.75 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 939,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹216.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Ongc's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 939,579. The closing price for the day was 216.65.

