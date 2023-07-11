Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 164.55, up 1.11% from yesterday's 162.75

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 162.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the open price of ONGC was 163.05, with a close price of 163.5. The stock reached a high of 165.4 and a low of 162.5. The market capitalization of ONGC stands at 204,744.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.95 and the 52-week low is 119.8. The BSE volume for ONGC was 275,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc closed today at ₹164.55, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was 164.55, reflecting a 1.11% increase from the previous day's closing price of 162.75. This corresponds to a net change of 1.80.

11 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹164.6, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 164.6. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹164.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 164.45. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹164.05, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 164.05 and has experienced a 0.8% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.3.

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹163.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 163.65, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55% and the net change is 0.9.

11 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 163.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.75.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹163.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current stock price of ONGC is 163.85. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.10.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.6, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current stock price of ONGC is 163.6 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and the actual increase in value is 0.85. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹164, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current price of ONGC stock is 164. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.25.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹164.15, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 164.15. There has been a percent change of 0.86, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 1.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for ONGC stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹164.35, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 164.35, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change is an increase of 1.6.

11 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.95, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 163.95. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹163.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 163.7. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

11 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 163.85. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

11 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹163.9, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 163.9, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.71% or 1.15 points. However, without additional context or information, it is difficult to draw any specific conclusions about the stock's performance. Further analysis and comparison with historical data would be needed to provide a more comprehensive summary.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 163.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹163.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 163.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, with a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹164.15, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 164.15. There has been a 0.86% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹164.5, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 164.5 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and the net change is an increase of 1.75. This data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹164.65, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 164.65. It has seen a percent change of 1.17, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹164.65, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data of ONGC stock, the price is 164.65 with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% from the previous trading day and has gained 1.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹165, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the given data, the current stock price of ONGC is 165. The percent change is 1.38%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 points since the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹164.2, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the stock price is 164.2, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and the net change is an increase of 1.45.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹164, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current price of ONGC stock is 164. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹163.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 163.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or 1. Overall, this suggests a slight positive movement in the stock price of ONGC.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹163.15, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹162.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 163.15. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock value. Overall, the stock of Ongc seems to be performing moderately well.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹162.75, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹163.5

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 162.75. There has been a 0.46% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.75.

11 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹163.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Ongc on the BSE had a volume of 275,320 shares. The closing price of Ongc shares was 163.5.

