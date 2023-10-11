Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Momentum

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹182.05 and the close price was ₹181.8. The stock reached a high of ₹184.45 and a low of ₹182.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹230,785.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 383,394.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹183.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.65, which implies that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in the given period.
