Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 181.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 182.05 and the close price was 181.8. The stock reached a high of 184.45 and a low of 182.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is 230,785.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 383,394.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹181.8

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 183.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.65, which implies that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown a positive trend in the given period.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹181.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a trading volume of 383,394 shares. The closing price for the stock was 181.8.

