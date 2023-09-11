Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises with Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹182.85 and closed at ₹181.55. The stock reached a high of ₹184.9 and a low of ₹182.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹231,980.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.7 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 292,793.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹184.4
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹185.1. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.
Ongc September futures opened at 185.25 as against previous close of 184.6
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 184.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 184.85, while the offer price is 185.0. There is an offer quantity of 11550 and a bid quantity of 15400. The open interest for ONGC stands at 49226100.
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹184.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹184.4
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹184.85. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.45.
Ongc Live Updates
OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|12.44%
|6 Months
|18.39%
|YTD
|25.69%
|1 Year
|39.89%
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.4, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹181.55
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹184.4 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 2.85. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.57% or ₹2.85. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹181.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 292,793. The closing price for the stock was ₹181.55.
