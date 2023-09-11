Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises with Positive Trading Today

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 184.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 182.85 and closed at 181.55. The stock reached a high of 184.9 and a low of 182.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 231,980.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.7 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 292,793.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹184.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 185.1. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

11 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ongc September futures opened at 185.25 as against previous close of 184.6

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 184.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 184.85, while the offer price is 185.0. There is an offer quantity of 11550 and a bid quantity of 15400. The open interest for ONGC stands at 49226100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹184.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹184.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 184.85. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

11 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months12.44%
6 Months18.39%
YTD25.69%
1 Year39.89%
11 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.4, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹181.55

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 184.4 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 2.85. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.57% or 2.85. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day.

11 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹181.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 292,793. The closing price for the stock was 181.55.

