Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises with Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹182.85 and closed at ₹181.55. The stock reached a high of ₹184.9 and a low of ₹182.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹231,980.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.7 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 292,793.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹185.1. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 184.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 184.85, while the offer price is 185.0. There is an offer quantity of 11550 and a bid quantity of 15400. The open interest for ONGC stands at 49226100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹184.85. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|12.44%
|6 Months
|18.39%
|YTD
|25.69%
|1 Year
|39.89%
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹184.4 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 2.85. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.57% or ₹2.85. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 292,793. The closing price for the stock was ₹181.55.
