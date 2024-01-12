Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 214.3, reached a high of 214.3, and a low of 210.85. The stock closed at 212.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 266,387.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 221.75, and the 52-week low is 140.1. The stock had a trading volume of 570,721 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹212.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 570,721. The closing price for the day was 212.1.

