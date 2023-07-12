comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's 164.55
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹164.55

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 164.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ONGC had an opening price of 163 and a closing price of 162.75. The stock had a high of 165 and a low of 162.9 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 207,008.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.95 and the 52-week low is 121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,332 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:08:46 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed today at ₹167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹164.55

Today, the closing price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) stock was 167.65, representing a 1.88% increase. The net change in the stock price from the previous day was 3.1, as it closed at 164.55.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22:09 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.8, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹164.55

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock has a price of 167.8. It has experienced a 1.98% change, which corresponds to a net change of 3.25.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00:52 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.8, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 167.8. There has been a percent change of 1.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance of ONGC stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:51:42 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.75, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current price of ONGC stock is 167.75, which represents a 1.94% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.2. This data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:32:41 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.7, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.7, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, with a positive percentage change and net change. Investors who own ONGC stock may see a gain in their investment. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19:55 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.6, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.6 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:05 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.4, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.4. There has been a percent change of 1.73, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.85. Overall, this data suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:09 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.45, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹164.55

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 167.45. There has been a 1.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:35:23 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.3, which represents a 1.67% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 2.75, indicating that the stock has gained value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:05:25 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.3. There has been a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and has seen a net increase of 2.75.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51:03 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.25, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.25 with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and the net change in price is 2.7.

12 Jul 2023, 12:35:21 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.3, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 167.3 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 2.75. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and has gained 2.75 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

12 Jul 2023, 12:16:01 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.85, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.85. There has been a 2.01% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 3.3. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03:07 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data of ONGC stock shows that its price is 167.65 with a percent change of 1.88. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.88% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, which means that it has increased by 3.1 rupees. This suggests that ONGC stock is experiencing positive momentum and is on an upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 11:46:46 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹168, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current price of ONGC stock is 168, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.1% and the actual increase in price is 3.45.

12 Jul 2023, 11:30:47 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹167.8, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.8 with a percent change of 1.98. This means that the stock has increased by 1.98% compared to the previous day. The net change is 3.25, indicating that the stock has risen by 3.25 from the previous day's closing price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19:41 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.6, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 167.6, which represents a 1.85% increase. The net change is 3.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02:18 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹164.55

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 167.65. There has been a 1.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:52:38 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.95, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 167.95. There has been a percentage change of 2.07, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.4.

12 Jul 2023, 10:35:51 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹168.05, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that its price is 168.05, with a percent change of 2.13 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 2.13% and has gained 3.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:19:30 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹168, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 168. There has been a percent change of 2.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.45, which means that the stock has increased by 3.45. Overall, ONGC stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:00:08 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹168.55, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current price of ONGC stock is 168.55, with a percent change of 2.43. This means that the stock has increased by 2.43% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 4, indicating that the stock has increased by 4. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has seen an increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:11 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹168.8, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The stock price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is currently 168.8. It has seen a percent change of 2.58, which indicates an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.25, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:03 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹168.5, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 168.5, which represents a percent change of 2.4 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 2.4% and a net gain of 3.95.

12 Jul 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

12 Jul 2023, 09:21:04 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹167.15, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹164.55

The current price of Ongc stock is 167.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, suggesting an increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:03 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹164.55, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹162.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 164.55. There has been a 1.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

12 Jul 2023, 08:05:24 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹162.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 290,332. The closing price for the day was 162.75.

