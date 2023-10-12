Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 183.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 184.20 and closed at 183.45. The stock had a high of 184.75 and a low of 182.75. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 230,659.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 216,455.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 216,455. The closing price for the day was 183.45.

