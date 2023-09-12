Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Declining Oil Prices

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) opened at ₹185.15 and closed at ₹184.4. The stock reached a high of ₹185.65 and a low of ₹182.4. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹230,848.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.7, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 537,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.