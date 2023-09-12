Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Declining Oil Prices

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 184.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) opened at 185.15 and closed at 184.4. The stock reached a high of 185.65 and a low of 182.4. The market capitalization of ONGC is 230,848.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.7, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 537,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹184.4

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 183.5. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9.

12 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 537,600. The closing price for the day was 184.4.

