Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

Ongc stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 198.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.