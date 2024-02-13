Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as market turns bearish

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹262.4 and closed at ₹266.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹266.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹256.85. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹324,319.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275.65, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 776,296 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 258.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 255.65, while the offer price is 255.85. The offer quantity stands at 19250, while the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 93412550.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹256.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.5%, resulting in a net change of -1.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|20.34%
|6 Months
|44.89%
|YTD
|25.77%
|1 Year
|75.8%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹257.8. There has been a percent change of -3.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative trend for ONGC stock.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 776,296. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.95.
