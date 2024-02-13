Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as market turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 257.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 262.4 and closed at 266.95. The highest price reached during the day was 266.5, while the lowest price recorded was 256.85. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 324,319.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275.65, and the 52-week low is 141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 776,296 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Ongc February futures opened at 256.05 as against previous close of 255.15

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 258.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 255.65, while the offer price is 255.85. The offer quantity stands at 19250, while the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest for ONGC is 93412550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹256.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹257.8

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 256.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.5%, resulting in a net change of -1.3.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.92%
3 Months20.34%
6 Months44.89%
YTD25.77%
1 Year75.8%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹257.8, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹266.95

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 257.8. There has been a percent change of -3.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative trend for ONGC stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹266.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 776,296. The closing price for the stock was 266.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!