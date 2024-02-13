Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as market turns bearish

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹262.4 and closed at ₹266.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹266.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹256.85. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹324,319.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹275.65, and the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 776,296 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.