Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as market turns bearish

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹199.7, close price was ₹195.75, high was ₹199.7, and low was ₹196. The market capitalization was ₹247,957.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹197.95 and the 52-week low was ₹132.95. The BSE volume was 115,006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹194.3, which represents a decrease of 1.27% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.11%
|3 Months
|11.26%
|6 Months
|18.37%
|YTD
|33.49%
|1 Year
|40.08%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹195.6, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.61% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2.
On the last day, ONGC (BSE) had a volume of 115,006 shares and closed at a price of ₹195.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!