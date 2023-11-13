Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares plummet as market turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 196.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 199.7, close price was 195.75, high was 199.7, and low was 196. The market capitalization was 247,957.3 crore. The 52-week high was 197.95 and the 52-week low was 132.95. The BSE volume was 115,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹194.3, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹196.8

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 194.3, which represents a decrease of 1.27% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.11%
3 Months11.26%
6 Months18.37%
YTD33.49%
1 Year40.08%
13 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹195.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹196.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 195.6, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.61% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹195.75 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC (BSE) had a volume of 115,006 shares and closed at a price of 195.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.