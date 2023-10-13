Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 184.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

The last day of trading for ONGC saw an opening price of 183.35 and a closing price of 183.15. The stock reached a high of 184.85 and a low of 183.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 231,854.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 107,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹185.85, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹184.4

The stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently at 185.85. It has experienced a 0.79% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.3, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹183.15

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 184.3, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹183.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 107,943 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 183.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.