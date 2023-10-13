Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

The last day of trading for ONGC saw an opening price of ₹183.35 and a closing price of ₹183.15. The stock reached a high of ₹184.85 and a low of ₹183.05. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹231,854.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25 and the 52-week low is ₹125.85. The BSE volume for the day was 107,943 shares.
The stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently at ₹185.85. It has experienced a 0.79% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.45.
The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is ₹184.3, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 107,943 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹183.15.
