Ongc Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 183.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 184.25 and the closing price was 183.5. The stock reached a high of 184.85 and a low of 180.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 186.7, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 699,873.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹183.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE recorded a volume of 699,873 shares. The closing price for the stock was 183.5.

