Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 177.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the ONGC stock opened at 180 and closed at 177.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 180, while the lowest price was also 180. The market capitalization of ONGC is 226,445.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 179.7, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:45:41 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹178.6, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹177.15

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 178.6. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, which means that the stock has increased by 1.45. Overall, the data suggests that Ongc stock has experienced a small positive movement in its price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:39:32 AM IST

Ongc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months1.67%
6 Months20.79%
YTD20.75%
1 Year33.43%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

14 Aug 2023, 09:26:12 AM IST

Ongc August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 177.45

ONGC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 180. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buy or sell orders in the market. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, suggesting a lack of trading activity. The stock has a high open interest of 35,943,600, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:10:49 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹177.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, there were 2804 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 177.15.

