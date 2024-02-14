Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 257.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 257.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 262.3 and a low of 254.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 326,772.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 275.65 and the 52-week low is 145.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 858,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹257.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Ongc BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 858,428. The closing price for the day was 257.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!